Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NU (NU)

NU (NYSE: NU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/14/2024 – NU had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – NU had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – NU was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/14/2024 – NU had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NU Stock Up 0.9 %

NU stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $13.44. 27,630,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,548,418. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $64.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $16.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of NU by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

