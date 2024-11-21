Itaconix (LON:ITX) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Itaconix plc (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 132.50 ($1.67). Approximately 1,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 12,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.71).

Itaconix Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.40 million, a PE ratio of -3,225.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.16.

About Itaconix

Itaconix plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of bio-based polymers for personal care, home care, and industrial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers cleaning products, including Itaconix DSP 2K, Itaconix TSI 122, Itaconix TSI 322, Itaconix ONZ 100, Itaconix ONZ 400, and Itaconix ONZ 075; hygiene products, such as ZINADOR (Croda), VELAFRESH ZP20/30, and VELAFRESH SAP80; and beauty products comprising Amaze SP (Nouryon), VELASOFT NE 100, and VELASOFT BR 300.

