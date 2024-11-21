iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.67 and last traded at $25.67. 10,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 4,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.39% of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (IBID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2027. The fund will terminate in October 2027.

