Lathrop Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 667 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $337.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $251.49 and a 12 month high of $369.99.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Public Storage from $381.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.