Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires 1,169 Shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 641.9% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period.

CALY stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

