American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in American Tower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.54.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $203.18 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $243.56. The company has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.44 and a 200-day moving average of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

