Prospera Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 21.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 223,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 40,771 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in DXC Technology by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 91,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 51,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 92,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of DXC stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,652.02. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DXC

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.