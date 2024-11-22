Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $45,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,046,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,956.60. This represents a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,968 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,464. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $197.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.49 and a 200-day moving average of $200.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $180.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

