Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New Investment in RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 570,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,000.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in RF Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth $1,287,000.

Get RF Acquisition Corp II alerts:

RF Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

Shares of RFAI opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15. RF Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.27.

RF Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 5, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.