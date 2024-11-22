Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.09 and last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 156499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Duckhorn Portfolio’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 190,083 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,831,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,203,000 after buying an additional 98,038 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.0% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,663,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,009,000 after acquiring an additional 140,113 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 190,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,478,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 265,255 shares during the period.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

