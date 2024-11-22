Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 37,204 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,903,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.59 and its 200-day moving average is $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.