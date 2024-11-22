iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $130.89 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $99.69 and a 12 month high of $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.90.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

