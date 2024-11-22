Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Wrenne Financial Planning LLC

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $546.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $532.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.38. The company has a market capitalization of $494.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $416.57 and a 12-month high of $551.73.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- QuantumScape: High-Risk, High-Reward Solid-State Battery Play?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Santa Claus Rally: 4 Reasons Stocks Could End the Year Strong
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Top 3 Financial Stocks Set to Gain From Looser Regulations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.