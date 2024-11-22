Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Wrenne Financial Planning LLC

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $546.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $532.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.38. The company has a market capitalization of $494.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $416.57 and a 12-month high of $551.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.