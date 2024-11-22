CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Reduced by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $2,795,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,208,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $767,681,000 after acquiring an additional 304,386 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 633,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

