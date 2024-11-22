Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $24,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,340,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $564,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Raymond James by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 64,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $163.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.61. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $164.71. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

