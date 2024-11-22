Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Energy Services of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

ESOA opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. Energy Services of America has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 20,946 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $198,987.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,579,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,378.50. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack M. Reynolds sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,365.50. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,946 shares of company stock worth $1,231,387. Company insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

