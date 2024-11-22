GM Advisory Group LLC Has $37.18 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $37,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

