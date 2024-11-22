United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Cut by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,125 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $131.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.83 and its 200-day moving average is $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

