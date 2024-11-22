Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,469 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 145.2% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

Idaho Strategic Resources stock opened at €11.93 ($12.56) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of €5.31 ($5.59) and a 52 week high of €18.35 ($19.32). The firm has a market capitalization of $162.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.21 ($0.22) by (€0.06) (($0.06)). Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of €6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €7.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Idaho Strategic Resources

In related news, CEO John Swallow sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of €13.04 ($13.73), for a total value of €2,934,000.00 ($3,088,421.05). Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 955,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately €12,456,433.92 ($13,112,035.71). This trade represents a 19.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique D. Hayes sold 7,746 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of €11.51 ($12.12), for a total transaction of €89,156.46 ($93,848.91). Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately €318,481.70 ($335,243.89). This trade represents a 21.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Idaho Strategic Resources Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

