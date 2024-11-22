Insider Selling: BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) EVP Sells $476,307.48 in Stock

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 29,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $476,307.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,685.24. This trade represents a 22.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BrightView Trading Up 5.8 %

BV opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BV. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in BrightView during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,086,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView during the first quarter worth $6,673,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BrightView during the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BV. Baird R W upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightView presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

