Smithfield Trust Co Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 62.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 133.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 14.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.51 and a 12 month high of $129.38.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 5.98%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Autoliv

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.