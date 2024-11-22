National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 35.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National HealthCare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in National HealthCare by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at National HealthCare

In related news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $260,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,327.47. The trade was a 8.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of NHC stock opened at $125.85 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $75.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.69.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

