Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stake Reduced by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,976,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,649,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 114.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,465.32. This represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,374.17. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.18.

Read Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF stock opened at $182.75 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $105.39 and a 1-year high of $198.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.44. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.