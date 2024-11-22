John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 155.65 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 51.55 ($0.65). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 52.85 ($0.66), with a volume of 5,769,275 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.13) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WG

John Wood Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 154.30. The company has a market capitalization of £372.28 million, a PE ratio of -45.89, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £6,699.34 ($8,398.32). Also, insider Birgitte Brinch Madsen bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($24,821.36). Insiders acquired 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,058 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About John Wood Group

(Get Free Report)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.