LimeWire (LMWR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.53 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One LimeWire token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 64.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $62.53 million and $7.57 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LimeWire alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97,528.31 or 0.99675255 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,937.51 or 0.99071453 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,132,216 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 307,053,216.61402555 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.18644615 USD and is up 4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $5,814,292.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LimeWire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LimeWire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.