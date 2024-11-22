CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,058 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,935,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 100,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $130.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $99.69 and a one year high of $132.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.