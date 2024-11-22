Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 590,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 460,168 shares.The stock last traded at $49.41 and had previously closed at $50.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Hub Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

Hub Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 102.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 73.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,523,000 after buying an additional 3,427,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

