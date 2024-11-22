Macquarie Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MARA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $23.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. MARA has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. MARA’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MARA will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $481,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,250,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,389,070. This trade represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of MARA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,157,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,115,000 after acquiring an additional 378,542 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of MARA by 14.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MARA during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

