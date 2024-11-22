iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Holdings Raised by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSL. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $105.68 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

