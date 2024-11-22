Leerink Partnrs Issues Negative Outlook for Arvinas Earnings

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.98) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.85). The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($3.32) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arvinas’ FY2026 earnings at ($3.64) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARVN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $25.08 on Friday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 196.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

