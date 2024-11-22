Navellier & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $2,685,133.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,677,950.89. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of STRL stock opened at $197.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.62 and a 200 day moving average of $131.23. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $201.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.29. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

