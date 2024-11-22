Cypress Capital Group Buys 25,519 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 144,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $28.67.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.88%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

