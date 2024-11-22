Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,416,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,453 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dorian LPG worth $117,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 16.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,067,000 after acquiring an additional 305,818 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 14.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after buying an additional 132,542 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Dorian LPG by 435.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after buying an additional 371,724 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 52.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 290,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 99,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 281,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 1.6 %

LPG opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Dorian LPG’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

