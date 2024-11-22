Wrenne Financial Planning LLC Has $6.06 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

