The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.41% from the stock’s current price.

FLUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.79.

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $267.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.69. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $150.65 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 71.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

