Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Still a Buy?

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.11 and last traded at $36.83. Approximately 407,505 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,709,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.97.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSCO. Barclays raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth about $589,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth $1,171,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 91,712 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 234.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

