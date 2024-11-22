Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Plans — Dividend of $0.13

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $12.34.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.