Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) to Hold

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.09. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $36.08.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

