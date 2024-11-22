Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) to Hold

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
