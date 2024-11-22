Northamber plc (LON:NAR) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.30

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Northamber Price Performance
Shares of LON NAR opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.36) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.81 million, a PE ratio of -1,425.00 and a beta of -0.10. Northamber has a one year low of GBX 27.40 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 51 ($0.64). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 36.57.
About Northamber
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northamber
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- QuantumScape: High-Risk, High-Reward Solid-State Battery Play?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Santa Claus Rally: 4 Reasons Stocks Could End the Year Strong
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Top 3 Financial Stocks Set to Gain From Looser Regulations
Receive News & Ratings for Northamber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northamber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.