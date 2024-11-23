49 Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $331.83 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $332.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

