Stonebrook Private Inc. Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $192.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $196.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

