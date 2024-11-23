Booking Holdings Inc. Completes Senior Notes Offering

Booking Holdings Inc. recently announced the execution of three Officers’ Certificates in connection with the sale of €600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 3.250% Senior Notes due 2032, €500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 3.750% Senior Notes due 2037, and €700,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 3.875% Senior Notes due 2045. These Senior Notes constitute the Company’s general senior unsecured obligations ranking equally with its other senior unsecured obligations.

Get alerts:

Interest payments on these Senior Notes are set at varying annual rates, with maturity dates as specified for each note. The Company retains the right to redeem some or all of these notes prior to their respective maturity dates under certain conditions.

The Indenture governing the Senior Notes includes standard events of default provisions, and any default could lead to the acceleration of the amounts due under the notes. The Company has appointed entities to act as paying agent and transfer agent for the Senior Notes.

Additionally, Booking Holdings Inc. successfully entered into an underwriting agreement with underwriters for the registered public offering of €1,800,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes, scheduled to close on November 21, 2024. The net proceeds from this offering will be used for various purposes, including funding an acquisition transaction.

The full details and legal provisions regarding the Senior Notes and the offering are outlined in the respective agreements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to refer to the complete documentation for accurate information and disclosures.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Booking’s 8K filing here.

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also