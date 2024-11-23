CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by KKM Financial LLC

KKM Financial LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5,864.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,730,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $108,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,331 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in CVS Health by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,005,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $118,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,500 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $110,816,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,289,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $310,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,855 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CVS opened at $58.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.59. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

