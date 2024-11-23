iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,081,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,639 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 88,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $197.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $155.30 and a 52-week high of $197.87.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

