KKM Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KKM Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $598.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $516.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $582.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.51. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $455.41 and a 1 year high of $603.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

