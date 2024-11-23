Citigroup Inc. Sells 109,634 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 395,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,634 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $111,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.62.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.1 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $372.26 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $398.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.51, a PEG ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.