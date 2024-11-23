Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €56.90 ($59.27) and last traded at €56.90 ($59.27). Approximately 107,944 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €57.20 ($59.58).

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is €61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.32.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

