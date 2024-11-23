Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,501 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RSP opened at $185.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $146.09 and a 12 month high of $185.79.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

