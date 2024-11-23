Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Authorizes $250 Million Share Repurchase Program

On November 20, 2024, Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) announced that its board of directors has approved a program for the repurchase of up to $250 million of its common stock within the upcoming twelve months. The company disclosed that these repurchases may occur periodically through open market transactions at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, or through other legally permissible methods, based on market conditions and compliance with relevant regulations.

The specifics regarding the timing, quantity, and financial extent of these repurchases will be determined at the discretion of Lantheus’s management and will rely on various factors, including the market price of the company’s common stock. Lantheus further indicated the potential establishment of 10b5-1 trading plans as an additional measure to provide flexibility in executing stock buybacks.

CEO Brian Markison stated, “With our strong financial position and the Board’s commitment to shareholder value, this share repurchase program reflects our confidence in Lantheus’ continued radiopharmaceuticals leadership and ability to drive long-term, sustainable growth.” Markison highlighted the intention to initiate repurchases in the fourth quarter of the current year and return capital to shareholders while concurrently pursuing business development to expand Lantheus’s radiopharmaceutical portfolio.

Lantheus, a radiopharmaceutical-focused organization dedicated to improving patient outcomes by enabling clinicians to detect, combat, and monitor diseases, has been a key player in the industry for over 65 years. The company’s headquarters are in Massachusetts, with additional offices in Canada and Sweden.

The share repurchase program announcement was accompanied by a press release, dated November 20, 2024, outlining Lantheus’s strategic decision. As part of its commitment to transparency, Lantheus disclosed risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements, as mandated by the safe harbor provisions under relevant securities acts.

Investors and stakeholders interested in additional details are advised to refer to Lantheus Holdings, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, where comprehensive information, including risk factors, can be found. For further information, the press release detailing the share repurchase program is available on Lantheus’s website.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

