Morgan Stanley Lowers NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $94.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NEE stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceeto Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 790,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,496,000 after acquiring an additional 84,919 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

